Tiger-Cats Ink Free Agent LB Brian Cole II

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed free agent American linebacker Brian Cole II.

Cole, 27, played in 11 games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last year, registering 28 total tackles, including 24 defensive tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. The 6'1, 215-pound native of Saginaw, Michigan has played 37 games in three seasons with Winnipeg (2022-24), registering 51 total tackles, 27 defensive tackles, one interception and four forced fumbles.

Cole previously spent time in the CFL with the Edmonton Elks (2022) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2022), in addition to NFL stints with the Carolina Panthers (2021), Miami Dolphins (2020-21) and Minnesota Vikings (2020).

He was originally selected by the Vikings in the seventh round (249th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft after spending his collegiate career with Mississippi State (2017-19), Michigan (2015) and East Mississippi Community College (2016).

