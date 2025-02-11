Stamps Add Veteran Receiver Tevin Jones

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed free-agent American receiver Tevin Jones.

Tevin Jones

Receiver

College: Memphis

Height: 6.01

Weight: 225

Born: Dec. 29, 1992

Birthplace: Amory, MS

American

Jones has played 47 Canadian Football League games for Saskatchewan and Edmonton and also suited up for five games with the National Football League's Pittsburgh Steelers before coming to Canada.

With the Elks in 2024, Jones led the CFL with an average of 18.3 yards per catch as he hauled in 40 passes for 731 yards and five touchdowns. Jones also had two carries for 13 yards and one touchdown, one kickoff return for 37 yards and eight special-teams tackles. In a Week 13 visit to Calgary, Jones had five catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

In 47 career games, Jones has 125 catches for 1,878 yards and 11 touchdowns as well as 14 special-teams tackles.

In addition to his stint with Pittsburgh, Jones also has seen NFL time with Houston, Kansas City, Dallas and Jacksonville.

