Riders Sign 2024 Rushing Touchdown Leader Tommy Stevens

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American quarterback Tommy Stevens.

Stevens (6'4-245) joins the Roughriders after three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. Stevens appeared in 52 games, excelling as a short yardage quarterback while 685 rushing yards on 160 carries and scoring 25 touchdowns.

In 2024, he was utilized in 31 third-and-short situations and successfully converted on 30 of those assignments. The 30 conversions consisted of 26 rushing first downs, three touchdown runs and a 24-yard completion. Stevens scored three rushing touchdowns in Week 11 against Ottawa and, in Week 16 against Saskatchewan, scored on a 69-yard run. By the end of the season, the 28-year-old led the CFL (alongside Chris Streveler) with 10 rushing touchdowns. Over his CFL career, Stevens moved the chains 60 of 62 times on third-down sneaks (97%) and 122 of 132 times on all QB sneak attempts (92.4%).

Prior to playing in the CFL, Stevens was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the seventh round, 240th overall, in the 2020 NFL Draft and was converted to a tight end. Stevens spent most of the season on the team's practice roster. He went on to spend time with the Carolina Panthers, suiting up for one game as a quarterback and rushing for 24 yards, before joining the New York Giants in 2021.

Collegiately, Stevens played his senior season (2019) at Mississippi State, starting in all nine games he played. He threw for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also earning 381 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and an invite to the 2020 East-West Shrine Game. Prior to becoming a Bulldog, the Indiana native was at Penn State from 2016 to 2018. Over three seasons, he completed 41 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns, adding 76 carries for 506 yards and eight touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2017, the versatile Stevens also lined up at receiver, registering 14 catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

