Riders Add Versatile Offensive Lineman Julius Buelow

April 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Julius Buelow.

Buelow (6'8-315) spent his senior season at Ole Miss, appearing in 13 games and starting nine-six at right guard, two at right tackle, and one at left guard. He helped power a high-octane offense that averaged 526.6 total yards per game, including 175.8 rushing yards, and 38.6 points.

Before transferring to Ole Miss, the Kapolei, Hawaii native spent five seasons (2019-23) at Washington, where he appeared in 31 games, primarily at right and left guard. He started nine games in 2023, contributing to Washington's 14-1 season and playing a key role on the Huskies' offensive line that won the 2023 Joe Moore Award, presented annually to the top offensive line unit in college football.

