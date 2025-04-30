Edmonton Draft Pick Darien Newell Ineligible to Sign a CFL Contract for One Year After Violating CFL/CFLPA Drug Policy

TORONTO - Under the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the CFL Players' Association's (CFLPA) joint drug policy, defensive lineman Darien Newell is ineligible to sign a contract with a CFL Club for one calendar year.

Mr. Newell was selected for random drug testing on March 19, while taking part in the CFL Combine. His sample tested positive for the following banned substances:

GW501516

Ibutamoren

SARM Ostarine (S-22)

SARM LGD-4033

Testosterone

Nandrolone

Drostanolone

Norclostebol

Oxandrolone

The CFL/CFLPA joint drug policy applies to all players who participate in a CFL Combine. Individuals who enter the CFL Draft, who have tested positive for a banned substance, are ineligible to sign a contract with a CFL Club for one calendar year after incurring an anti-doping rule violation.

Mr. Newell appealed the result and his case was referred to an independent arbitrator. Given the timing of the situation, the arbitrator notified all nine CFL Clubs of the ongoing appeal in the days leading up to the CFL Draft on April 29.

On April 30, Mr. Newell withdrew his appeal, thereby incurring an anti-doping rule violation and the one-year sanction.

