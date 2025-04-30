Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Two to Roster

April 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American offensive lineman Christophe Atkinson and American defensive end Ryan Johnson.

Atkinson (6-4, 308, Ohio; born: February 21, 2001, in Leesburg, VA.) joins the Bombers after a six-year collegiate career at Ohio University (2019-2024) and recently attending Ohio's Pro Day in late March.

He would appear in 48 games from 2021 to 2024, starting in 30 of them. In 2023 and 2024, Atkison would start every game for the Bobcats, helping the team score 37 and 53 touchdowns, respectively. He is a four-time Academic All-MAC honouree (2021-2024), and two-time Academic All-District Team member (2022-2023).

Johnson (6-3, 255, Southern Mississippi; born: January 27, 2001, in Starkville, MS.) signs with the Blue Bombers after a six-year collegiate career in both Junior College (2019-2020) and FBS (2021-2024).

For 2024, Johnson transferred to Southern Mississippi and posted 23 tackles (12 solo, 11 assists), three sacks and four tackles-for-loss (28 yards) in 12 games (6 starts).

Before Southern Mississippi, Johnson would play three seasons (2021-2023) at Akron University, recording 44 tackles (22 solo, 22 assists), two sacks, 4.5 tackles-for-loss (14 yards) and one knockdown and in 26 appearances (10 starts).

