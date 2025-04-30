Elks Statement on Darien Newell

April 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Canadian Football League announced today that Elks second-round draft pick Darien Newell has received a one-year suspension for violating the CFL substance policy. ¬â¹

"The Edmonton Elks organization was aware of Darien Newell's impending suspension before selecting him on Tuesday night. Throughout the draft process, we completed our due diligence on Darien and came away satisfied with both the person and the player. The organization is committed to supporting Darien throughout this process, and we look forward to when he can join the Green and Gold," stated Edmonton Elks Vice-President of Football Operations & General Manager Ed Hervey.

Darien has dropped his appeal and begin serving his suspension immediately. The Elks organization spoke to Newell and he released the following statement:

"I'm incredibly grateful to have been drafted by the Edmonton Elks and given this opportunity to continue chasing my dream at the highest level. During my preparation for the CFL Draft, I was notified by the league that I had tested positive for banned substances. I believe that the substances in question came from products I took while attending my pro day in Buffalo, where I did not have access to my usual supplements. I did not knowingly or intentionally use a product that violated the league's substance policy. Still, as an athlete, I must take full accountability for everything I put in my body.

This experience has taught me how important it is to be diligent and thorough moving forward. I've taken steps to ensure this never happens again, and I'm committed to maintaining the highest standard of professionalism as I enter the next chapter of my career. I will accept the league's ruling and put this incident behind me. I'm thankful to the Edmonton Elks organization for believing in me, and I'm ready to get to work and earn everything that comes next."

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.