Elks Sign Offensive Lineman, Release Two

April 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks continued to fine tune their roster ahead of next week's Rookie Camp, announcing a trio of transactions on Wednesday. The club has signed American offensive lineman Will Marotta, while releasing National wide receiver Frederik Antoine and National offensive lineman Patrick Lavoie.

Marotta (6'5, 325) joins Edmonton after five seasons with the University of Albany (2021 to 2024). The Collegeville, Pennsylvania native appeared in 47 games for the Bulldogs, starting 38 consecutive games from 2022 to 2024. Marotta was named to the All-CAA Third Team Offence for his performance in 2023, and was an honorable mention in 2024.

TRANSACTIONS

SIGNED:

Will Marotta | AMER | OL | 6'5 | 325 LBS | Collegeville, PA | UAlbany

RELEASED:

Frederik Antoine | NAT | WR | 6'1 | 215 LBS | 1998-01-29 | Quebec City, QC | Laval

Patrick Lavoie | NAT | OL | 6'4 | 294 LBS | 1999-07-20 | Gatineau, QC | Carleton

