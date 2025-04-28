Elks Set for 2025 CFL Draft, Global Draft

April 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks are set to add to their ratio talent, with both the CFL's Global Draft and the CFL Draft set for Tuesday, April 29.

The selection process begins at 9:00 a.m. MDT with the Global Draft, followed by the CFL Draft at 4 p.m. MDT.

The top ranked prospect entering tomorrow's draft according to the CFL Scouting Bureau is Stanford University wide receiver Elic Ayomanor. He is followed closely by Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke - brother of B.C. Lions QB Nathan Rourke - from the University of Indiana. Rourke was a seventh-round selection (227th overall) by the San Francisco 49ers in last weekend's NFL Draft.

The Green and Gold do not currently hold a first-round pick in the National Draft, having forfeited the pick with the selection of wide receiver Zach Mathis in the 2024 Supplemental Draft.

In all, the Elks hold nine picks between the Global and CFL Draft: ¬â¹ ¬â¹

CFL Global Draft tracker Round (Overall)

Picks - 1 (3), 2 (12).

CFL Draft tracker: Round (Overall)

Picks - 2 (10), 3 (22), 3 (24), 4 (31), 5 (40), 6 (49), 7 (58)

