Riders Add East Michigan Defensive Lineman Justin Jefferson

April 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson (5'11-234) spent four collegiate seasons (2021-24) at Eastern Michigan suiting up for 49 games for the Eagles. Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Jefferson registered 121 career tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass deflections, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He had a standout junior season, tallying career highs in tackles (46), tackles for loss (8), pass deflections (2) and fumble recoveries (2).

Jefferson was also a 2024 nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given annually to the most outstanding FBS college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

