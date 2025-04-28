Elks Sign Former West Division All-CFL Receiver Alexander Hollins

April 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have bolstered their receiving core ahead of next month's training camp with the addition of American wide receiver Alexander Hollins, the club announced Monday.

Hollins (6'0, 170) joins the Green and Gold after spending the last three seasons with the B.C. Lions. In 38 career CFL games, the dynamic route runner has hauled in 152 receptions for 2,227 and 16 touchdowns. Hollins most prolific season came back in 2023, where the Eastern Illinois grad finished fourth in the league in receiving yards (1,173), fourth in receptions (78), and second in receiving touchdowns (9). The 28-year-old was named to the West Division All-CFL Team for his efforts.

Last season with the Lions, Hollins finished second on the team in most offensive categories behind league-leading receiver Justin McInnis. Hollins suited up for 16 games and caught 61 passes on 108 targets for 937 yards and six touchdowns - including a monster performance in Week 3 against the Blue Bombers where he accumulated 215 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions.

Prior to his time in the CFL, Hollins spent parts of two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL (2019-2020) where he dressed in five games and caught two passes for 46 yards. The Yazoo City, Mississippi native subsequently signed with the Cleveland Browns and spent time on the team's practice roster (2020-2021). At Eastern Illinois, Hollins was a dominant pass catching threat, scoring 23 touchdowns in 22 games alongside 127 receptions and 1,796 receiving yards. He was names to the First-team All-OVC and a FCS All-American in 2018 before turning pro in 2019.

Schad (6'2, 284) joins the Elks after spending time with the UFL's Michigan Panthers and Houston Roughnecks (2024), as well as the XFL's Orlando Guardians and New Orleans Breakers in 2023. With the Breakers in 2023, Schad recorded 26 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks in 10 games.

The 26-year-old also spent time with the Green Bay Packers in 2024, suiting up for one preseason game and recording a solo tackle.

Edmonton Elks Training Camp officially begins on May 11 with Rookie Camp taking place from May 7-9 at Commonwealth Stadium.

TRANSACTIONS

SIGNED:

Alexander Hollins | AMER | WR | 6'0 | 170 LBS | 1996-11-24 | Yazoo City, MS | Eastern Illinois

Keonte Schad | AMER | DL | 6'2 | 284 LBS | 1998-10-18 | Madison, WI | Oregon State

