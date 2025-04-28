Ayomanor Vaults to Top Billing in CFL Scouting Bureau: Spring Edition

TORONTO - Stanford University wide receiver Elic Ayomanor holds the top spot in the Spring edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau. The native of Medicine Hat, Alta., leads the Class of 2025 prospects hoping to have their names called at the CFL Draft on April 29. The Calgary Stampeders currently hold the first overall selection.

The first two rounds, including commentary and in-depth analysis, will be broadcast on TSN, tsn.ca, rds.ca and the TSN and RDS apps, beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Exclusive coverage of rounds 3-8 can be seen on TSN+.

The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league's nine members clubs, releases its ranking three times each year: in the fall, winter and spring.

Previous rankings for the Class of 2025:

Fall edition (published August 2024)

Winter edition (published January 2025)

CFL SCOUTING BUREAU: 2025 SPRING EDITION

(Rank (Previous) | Name | POS | School | Hometown)

1 (3) | Elic Ayomanor | WR | Stanford | Medicine Hat, Alta. *

2 (1) | Kurtis Rourke | QB | Indiana | Oakville, Ont. *

3 (2) | Paris Shand | DL | Louisiana State | Toronto **

4 (-) | Connor Shay | LB | Wyoming | Danville, Calif. ^

5 (5) | Keelan White | WR | Montana | North Vancouver, B.C.

6 (-) | Tiger Shanks | OL | UNLV | Lake Oswego, Ore.

7 (-) | Damien Alford | WR | Utah | Montreal ^

8 (13) | Darien Newell | DL | Queen's | Brampton, Ont.

9 (9) | Hayden Harris | DL | Montana | Mill Creek, Wash. **

10 (11) | Christopher Fortin | OL | Connecticut | Saint-René, Que.

11 (12) | Ali Saad | DL | Bowling Green | Windsor, Ont.

12 (4) | Isaiah Bagnah | DL | BYU | Lethbridge, Alta.

13 (8) | Jackson Findlay | DB | Western | North Vancouver, B.C.

14 (20) | Taylor Elgersma | QB | Wilfrid Laurier | London. Ont. ^

15 (6) | Jaylen Smith | LB | North Texas | Hamilton, Ont.

16 (7) | Jeremiah Ojo | DL | Montreal | Montreal ^

17 (17) | Samuel Carson | OL | Louisiana at Monroe | Calgary

18 (10) | Erik Andersen | OL | Western | London, Ont. ^

19 (15) | Devin Veresuk | LB | Windsor | Windsor, Ont. ^

20 (19) | Nate Beauchemin | DB | Calgary | Kelowna, B.C.

* Denotes an NFL Draft selection

** Denotes an NFL undrafted free agent signee

^ Denotes an NFL Rookie Mini Camp invitee

BY THE NUMBERS

The Spring rankings include:

Six defensive linemen

Four offensive linemen

Three wide receivers

Three linebackers

Two defensive backs

Two quarterbacks

18 schools are represented with Montana (No. 5 Keelan White and No. 9 Hayden Harris) and Western (No. 13 Jackson Findlay and No. 18 Erik Andersen) featuring multiple players.

13 prospects are from the NCAA; seven are from U SPORTS.

Seven of the nine first-round selections in the 2024 CFL Draft were ranked in the 2023-24 season CFL Scouting Bureau: Spring Edition

TOP-5 NEED TO KNOW

NO. 1 | ELIC AYOMANOR | WR | STANFORD | MEDICINE HAT, ALTA.

In 2024, 12 starts, 63 receptions for 831 yards and six touchdowns

2024 All-ACC Second Team and 2023 All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention

Collegiate career (two seasons with Stanford): 24 games, 125 receptions for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns

2023 Jon Cornish Trophy

Selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the NFL Draft

NO. 2 | KURTIS ROURKE | QB | INDIANA | OAKVILLE, ONT.

In 2024, set Indiana's single-season passing touchdown record (29) and led team to College Football Playoffs; 3,042 passing yards - fifth most in school history

Ninth in Heisman Trophy voting

2024 Jon Cornish Trophy; Second-team All-Big Ten; semifinalist for Maxwell Award, Walter Award and Davey O'Brien Award

In 2022, MAC Most Valuable Player, MAC Offensive Player of the Year, First-team All-MAC

Collegiate career (four seasons with Ohio; one with Indiana): 36 games, 33 starts, passed for 10,693 yards and 79 touchdowns, and 13 rushing majors

Selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the NFL Draft

NO. 3 | PARIS SHAND | DL | LOUISIANA STATE | TORONTO

In 2024, 13 games, nine starts, 24 tackles (eight solo and 16 assisted), four tackles for a loss and two sacks

Collegiate career (three seasons with Arizona; two with LSU): 50 games, 19 starts, 83 tackles (37 solo and 46 assisted), 14.5 tackles for a loss and nine sacks

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Buffalo Bills

NO. 4 | CONNOR SHAY | LB | WYOMING | DANVILLE, CALIF.

In 2024, 12 games, 76 tackles (45 solo and 31 assisted), 1.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for a loss and one interception.

Started each game at weak-side linebacker.

Collegiate career: 49 games, 97 tackles (54 solo and 43 assisted)

Invited to NFL Rookie Mini Camp by the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers

NO. 5 | KEELAN WHITE | WR | MONTANA | NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C.

In 2024, 13 games, led team in receptions (57), reception yards (628) and touchdown receptions (four)

2024 Jon Cornish Trophy Honourable mention

Collegiate career: 57 games, 161 receptions, 1,862 receiving yards and 14 touchdown receptions

