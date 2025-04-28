Lions Set Sights on Tuesday's Global and CFL Drafts
April 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are set to add to their prospect pool as both the Global and CFL Draft take centre stage on Tuesday, April 29.
"It's exciting to get the opportunity to compliment the solid group of Canadian and Global content we already have on our roster," said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.
"The importance of good Nationals is key as we once again get an extra pick for our high number of Canadian snaps. It's a unique opportunity to have as we continue to build our team for this year and beyond."
The team used its 2024 bonus pick (19th overall) to select Concordia wide receiver Ezechiel Tieide while it allowed them the opportunity to use its original second-round pick (15th overall) to nab the rights to UBC offensive lineman Theo Benedet who is currently under contract with the Chicago Bears.
The team's 2025 selections are as follows:
Global Draft- 8:00 am PT:
Round 1- 4th overall
Round 2- 13th overall
CFL Draft- 3:00 pm PT
Round 2- 11th overall
Round 2- 19th overall** reward for National snaps in 2024.
Round 4- 29th overall
Round 5- 41st overall
Round 6- 50th overall
Round 7- 59th overall
Round 8- 67th overall
Fans can tune into TSN for the opening two rounds of the CFL Draft with remaining rounds streaming on TSN+. Stay up to date on each and every Lions selection at our Draft Central page.
