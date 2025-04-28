CFL Draft Set for Tuesday, April 29

April 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS will pick third overall in Tuesday's 2025 Canadian Football League Draft, beginning at 6:00pm ET.

Ottawa was originally set to pick fifth overall in this year's draft, but will move up two spots due to the Edmonton Elks and BC Lions forfeiting their respective picks. The REDBLACKS will pick fifth overall in the 2025 CFL Global Draft, taking place at 11:00am Tuesday.

On draft night, reporters and photographers may access the REDBLACKS team lounge (south side field level) at TD Place beginning at 5:00pm. Please enter the stadium via the north side security entrance, take the stairs up to the main concourse and cross the field behind the west end zone to the south side, displaying your TD Place credential at all times, and bring parking tickets for validation.

Media are asked to confirm their attendance with Brandon Maki no later than 12:00pm on Tuesday.

REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke and Head Coach Bob Dyce will be available to media following the team's selections in the first and second rounds. There will be no other availability with football operations staff until the draft is completed.

Following the draft, Burke and Dyce will meet with reporters by request. Arrangements for phone interviews for the following day can also be made by request.

The REDBLACKS hold the following selections in this year's draft:

Round 1, 3rd overall

Round 2, 12th overall

Round 4, 33rd overall

Round 5, 42nd overall

Round 6, 51st overall

Round 7, 60th overall

Round 8, 68th overall

Canadian Football League Stories from April 28, 2025

