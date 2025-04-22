Charbonneau Released

April 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has released National linebacker Max Charbonneau.

