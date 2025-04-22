Charbonneau Released
April 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has released National linebacker Max Charbonneau.
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from April 22, 2025
- Charbonneau Released - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- Charbonneau Released
- Winnipeg Football Club Posts $7 Million Operating Profit and Invests $7.1 Million in Capital Expenditures
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Two to Roster
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Two to Roster
- Winnipeg Football Club Releases 2024 Community Impact Report