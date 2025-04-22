Charbonneau Released

Sports stats



CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Charbonneau Released

April 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has released National linebacker Max Charbonneau.
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from April 22, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central