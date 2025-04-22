Alouettes Sign DL D.J. Coleman

April 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal -The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday the signing of American defensive lineman D.J. Coleman through the 2026 season.

Coleman (6'5'', 283 lbs) played four seasons with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks from 2018-21 making 179 tackles (75 solos, 104 assisted), 30.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, seven knockdowns while forcing two fumbles and recovering one.

He was named First Team All-OVC, Second Team All-American by STATS Perform, and Second Team All-OVC.

He played one year with the Missouri University Tigers in 2022 and registered 38 tackles (24 solos, 14 assisted), 5.5 sacks, and forced three fumbles in 12 games.

In 2025, the 26-year-old was part of the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL.

The native of Atlanta, GA played two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars making 14 tackles (seven solos and seven assisted) in six preseason games. He also added three tackles in one regular season game.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.