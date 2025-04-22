Hunchak Added to Coaching Staff

April 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have rounded out their coaching staff with the addition of Colton Hunchak as special teams and offensive assistant.

The Calgary native joins his hometown team's coaching staff after concluding a five-season Canadian Football League playing career as a receiver including 50 regular-season games and four playoff contests as a member of the Stampeders.

"I've known Colton since he was 12 years old and he's a football guy," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "We're excited to welcome him to our coaching staff."

"I am extremely grateful to be starting the next chapter of my life back here in Calgary with the Stampeders," said Hunchak. "This is definitely a full-circle moment for me and would like to thank the organization for giving me this opportunity. Everyone in the building is determined to return to our winning ways."

Hunchak began his playing career with the Stampeders in 2019 after being selected in the eighth round of the draft. In addition to his contributions on the field, Hunchak was the 2022 recipient of the Herm Harrison Memorial Award for his work in the community.

Hunchak wrapped up his career as a player with three games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2024.

Prior to turning pro, Hunchak was a two-time second-team Ontario University Athletics all-star at York.

Hunchak is an alumnus of Calgary's Notre Dame High School and was a three-time provincial all-star with the Pride.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.