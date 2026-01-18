Blue Bombers Add Former UCLA Defensive Back

Published on January 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American defensive back Bryan Addison.

Addison (6-5, 195, UCLA; born: May 17, 2000, in Gardena, CA.) signs with the Bombers after a seven-year collegiate career with UCLA (2024), and Oregon (2018-2023).

After transferring to UCLA for the 2024 season, Addison started 11 of 12 games at safety, recording 43 tackles (31 solo, 12 assists), two interceptions for 106 return yards including a 96-yard touchdown, seven pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Addison began his career at Oregon as a receiver, catching 19 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown in 18 appearances. Addison switched to defensive back for the 2020 season and totaled 51 tackles (29 solo, 22 assists), one tackle for loss, four interceptions, six pass breakups, and one forced fumble in 54 games (11 starts).







Canadian Football League Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.