Blue Bombers Re-Sign All-Star Guard Pat Neufeld

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year extension with veteran right guard Pat Neufeld.

Neufeld was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Neufeld (6-6, 300, University of Saskatchewan; born: December 26, 1988, in Regina, Sask.) returns in 2026 for his 12th season with the Blue Bombers and 15th in the Canadian Football League, including his days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2011-13).

A three-time CFL All-Star (2021-23), Neufeld started all 18 regular season games and the Eastern Semi-Final at right guard last year. He played a key role in an offence which helped running back Brady Oliveira post a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season while the attack finished second in the CFL in rushing yards per game at 124.1.

Originally drafted by the Roughriders in 2010, Neufeld was acquired by Winnipeg in a trade in 2013 and has become a fixture along the offensive line. He has played in 186 CFL games, including 149 with the Blue Bombers, and now calls Winnipeg home.

Neufeld has also been active in the community and was honoured in 2023 as the recipient of the Ed Kotowich 'Good Guy Award' for 'excellent football ability, a leader in the locker room and outstanding effort in the community' and in 2021 was the winner of the club's Cal Murphy 'Heart of a Legend Award' presented annually to the player who has shown 'outstanding sportsmanship and dedication to the Canadian Football League and the community.'







