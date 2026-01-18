Blue Bombers Re-Sign Defensive Back Michael Griffin II

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with American defensive back Michael Griffin II.

Griffin II was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Griffin II (6-0, 220; South Dakota State; born: June 23, 1998, in Minneapolis, MN.) returns to the Blue Bombers in 2026 for his third season with the club and fourth in the Canadian Football League after initially signing with the Calgary Stampeders in 2023. He was first signed by the Blue Bombers on May 18, 2024.

A versatile defender, Griffin II is coming off a solid 2025 campaign in which he dressed for 13 games, including five starts, but was injured for the Eastern Semi-Final. He finished third on the team behind Tony Jones and Evan Holm in total defensive plays with 47 defensive tackles, eight more on special teams and a quarterback sack. He has now appeared in 28 games for the Blue Bombers over his first two seasons with the club.

Griffin II first game to the CFL in 2023 with the Stampeders, playing in 13 games after first signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2022. He played three seasons (2019-21) at South Dakota State, including 37 starts in 39 games and in 2019 was named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team. He started his collegiate career at Southwest Minnesota State, playing two seasons there (2016-17).







