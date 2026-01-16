Blue Bombers Re-Sign Receiver Gavin Cobb
Published on January 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Canadian receiver Gavin Cobb.
Cobb (5-9, 170; University of Manitoba; born: January 28, 1998, in Victoria, B.C.) returns to the Blue Bombers in 2026 for his second season with the club and fourth in the Canadian Football League after spending the first two years of his career (2023-24) with the Edmonton Elks.
Cobb appeared in four regular season games with the Blue Bombers in 2025, plus the Eastern Semi-Final, including two starts. He finished the year with six catches for 51 yards, including four receptions for 44 yards in a win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on October 17th. He added two catches for 29 yards in the playoff loss to the Montreal Alouettes.
A fourth-round selection, 30th overall, by the Elks in the 2022 CFL Draft, Cobb has now appeared in 33 CFL games, including 10 starts.
Canadian Football League Stories from January 16, 2026
- Blue Bombers Re-Sign Receiver Gavin Cobb - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Stampeders Re-Sign Tevin Jones - Calgary Stampeders
- Jack-Kurdyla Re-Signs with Red and White - Calgary Stampeders
- Tiger-Cats Sign American Linebacker TaMuarion Wilson - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Three-Time All-Star Adarius Pickett Is Back in Double Blue - Toronto Argonauts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- Blue Bombers Re-Sign Receiver Gavin Cobb
- Blue Bombers Release Logan
- Winnipeg Football Club Announces Changes to Board of Directors
- Blue Bombers Re-Sign Veteran Linebacker Tanner Cadwallader
- Blue Bombers Sign All-CFL Halfback Evan Holm to Two-Year Contract Extension