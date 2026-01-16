Blue Bombers Re-Sign Receiver Gavin Cobb

Published on January 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Canadian receiver Gavin Cobb.

Cobb (5-9, 170; University of Manitoba; born: January 28, 1998, in Victoria, B.C.) returns to the Blue Bombers in 2026 for his second season with the club and fourth in the Canadian Football League after spending the first two years of his career (2023-24) with the Edmonton Elks.

Cobb appeared in four regular season games with the Blue Bombers in 2025, plus the Eastern Semi-Final, including two starts. He finished the year with six catches for 51 yards, including four receptions for 44 yards in a win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on October 17th. He added two catches for 29 yards in the playoff loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

A fourth-round selection, 30th overall, by the Elks in the 2022 CFL Draft, Cobb has now appeared in 33 CFL games, including 10 starts.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.