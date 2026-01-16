Jack-Kurdyla Re-Signs with Red and White

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed national offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla. The Montreal native - who has 54 games of CFL experience including nine contests with the Stamps in 2025 - had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

Jack-Kurdyla originally signed with the Stampeders in May and he appeared in nine games during the 2025 season. He was primarily used as an extra offensive lineman in running situations and he saw extensive action at guard as an injury replacement in Week 14 at Edmonton and Week 19 in Hamilton.

Jack-Kurdyla joined the Red and White after playing 45 games and making 29 starts over four seasons with Edmonton.

Before turning pro, Jack-Kurdyla played 48 games over four seasons at the University of Buffalo and made 40 career starts at right guard for the Bulls. In 2018, Jack-Kurdyla played 14 games and made nine starts as he helped the Bulls set single-season school records with 2,648 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns.







