Tiger-Cats Sign American Linebacker TaMuarion Wilson
Published on January 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American linebacker TaMuarion Wilson.
Wilson, 23, spent his collegiate career at the University of Central Arkansas from 2020 to 2023. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound native of Bryant, Arkansas recorded 265 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, six interceptions and 15 pass breakups with the Bears.
He also attended the Buffalo Bills Rookie Camp in 2025 after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.
