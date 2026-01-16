Tiger-Cats Sign American Linebacker TaMuarion Wilson

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American linebacker TaMuarion Wilson.

Wilson, 23, spent his collegiate career at the University of Central Arkansas from 2020 to 2023. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound native of Bryant, Arkansas recorded 265 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, six interceptions and 15 pass breakups with the Bears.

