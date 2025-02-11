Lions Sign National Linebacker and Two-Time Vanier Cup Champion Adam Auclair

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced on Tuesday the signing of free agent National linebacker Adam Auclair.

Auclair (6'1, 213 lbs)- the Saint Georges, Quebec native spent 2024 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, appearing in 15 regular season games with 53 total tackles (37 defence, 16 special teams) and a career-high three interceptions. He then made his playoff debut in the Western Semi-Final against the Lions.

Auclair was selected sixth overall by Ottawa in the 2020 CFL Draft and recorded 149 total tackles (119 defence, 30 special teams), a pair of sacks and a forced fumble in 42 contests from 2021-23.

The linebacker helped Laval hoist the Vanier Cup in 2016 and 2018 while Auclair's 2017 campaign with the Rouge et Or saw a first-team All- Canadian selection and winning of the Presidents' Trophy as U Sports Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.