Argos Ink WR Mayala, DB Bratton & DL Haba
February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed Canadian WR Hergy Mayala, American DB Darrius Bratton, and American DL Celestin Haba.
Mayala (6'1"/208lbs) played 12 games in Edmonton last season hauling in 41 passes for 503 yards and five touchdowns. The Montreal-born Mayala was the eighth overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft by Calgary and had his best season that year with 38 receptions for 562 yards and five scores. He would play one more season in Calgary before stops in Montreal and Hamilton in 2022 and 2023. Mayala has combined to catch 148 passes for 1,876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 65 regular season games.
Bratton (6'0"/200lbs) played 17 games with Edmonton in 2024 tallying 44 defensive tackles and four interceptions. The Virginia native joined Edmonton in 2023 and started all 18 games that season recording 44 defensive tackles and one interception. The University of Virginia alum (2017-2022) played 52 games for the Hokies and totaled 77 tackles and 14 pass deflections in his college career.
Haba (6'1"/250lbs) dressed for 10 games with the Blue Bombers in 2024 recording six defensive tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. The East Texas A&M alum signed with Winnipeg in 2023, getting in eight games and making 12 tackles and four sacks.
