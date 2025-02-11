Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Gavin Cobb

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Canadian receiver Gavin Cobb.

Cobb (5-9, 170; University of Manitoba; born: January 28, 1998, in Victoria, B.C.) joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last two years with the Edmonton Elks and returns to Winnipeg where he played his college ball with the Bisons.

A fourth-round selection, 30th overall, by the Elks in the 2022 CFL Draft, Cobb appeared in 11 games with Edmonton last year, finishing with seven receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown. Over 29 games in his two seasons in Edmonton he had 18 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns, also returning 20 punts for 211 yards and 20 kickoffs for 428 yards.

In his final season at Manitoba in 2021, Cobb pulled in 27 passes for 340 yards and five touchdowns while being named a Canada West All-Star as a kick returner after returning 27 punts for 250 yards, including a 91-yard touchdown against Alberta.

