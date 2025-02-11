Blue Bombers Re-Sign Long Snapper Mike Benson

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed veteran Canadian long-snapper Mike Benson to a one-year contract.

Benson (5-9, 245; Acadia; born: May 13, 1987, in Winnipeg, Mb) returns to the Blue Bombers for a fifth season after initially signing with the club in 2021.

Including his days with Edmonton (2012), B.C. (2014-18), Ottawa (2019) and Winnipeg (2021-) Benson has now suited up for 157 regular-season games. He was part of the 2021 Blue Bombers Grey Cup championship team.

Benson again played a critical role in the Blue Bombers kicking battery in 2024 as both punter Jamieson Sheahan and placekicker Sergio Castillo enjoyed solid seasons.

A product of St. Paul's High School, the Winnipeg product played for the Winnipeg Rifles before attending Acadia University.

