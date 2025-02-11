Free Agent Defensive Lineman Miles Fox Signs with Tiger-Cats

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed free agent American defensive lineman Miles Fox to a two-year contract, the club announced today.

Fox, 28, suited up in three regular season games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2024, registering three defensive tackles, in addition to appearances in the Western Final and Grey Cup. The 6'1, 300-pound native of Lawrenceville, Georgia has seen action in nine games over his three seasons in the CFL with Winnipeg (2022-24) and the BC Lions (2022), recording nine defensive tackles.

Fox split his collegiate career between Wake Forest (2019-21) and Old Dominion (2015-18), earning All-ACC honours in 2020 and 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.