Tiger-Cats Add Defensive End Philip Ossai

March 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive end Philip Ossai, the football club announced today.

Ossai, 24, previously spent two seasons (2022-23) at North Alabama, recording 90 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and six quarterback sacks in 22 games. The 6-0, 258-pound native of Conroe, Texas, earned United Athletic Conference second-team all-conference honours in 2023 after leading the Lions with 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He also suited up for three years (2019-21) with Houston Baptist University.

Ossai attended rookie minicamp with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons last May.

The Tiger-Cats also announced that the team has released national defensive back Jonathan Giustini, American wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and global linebacker Penei Pavihi.

