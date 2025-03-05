Ticats Ink WR/KR Phillip Brooks

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has signed American wide receiver/kick returner Phillip Brooks.

Brooks, 25, played five seasons at Kansas State, catching 182 passes for 2,127 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns while returning 57 punts for 712 yards and four touchdowns, and 44 kickoffs for 847 yards. The 5-8, 171-pound native of Lee's Summit, Missouri also carried the ball 29 times for 122 rushing yards and a touchdown. As a returner, he earned All-Big 12 First Team accolades in 2020 and Second Team honours in 2022

Brooks attended training camp with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last season.

