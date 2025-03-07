Ticats Sign Defensive Back DJ Daniel

March 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back DJ Daniel, the football club announced today.

Daniel, 26, joins the Ticats after stints with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars (2021) and New England Patriots (2022), the USFL's New Jersey Generals (2022-23) and UFL's Memphis Showboats (2024). The 6-1, 185-pound native of Griffin, Georgia played his final two college seasons at Georgia (2019-20) after transferring from Georgia Military College.

Daniel earned All-USFL honours in 2023 after recording 30 tackles and three interceptions with New Jersey.

