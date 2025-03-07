Elks Sign Three Defenders

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive back Chelen Garnes, American defensive lineman Josh Landry, and American defensive lineman David Ugwoegbu, the club announced Friday.

Garnes (5'11, 207) joins the Green and Gold after three seasons with Wake Forest. The 24-year-old defender suited up for 32 games with the Demon Deacons from 2021 to 2023, recording 145 total tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, and 10 passes defended. A native of Waldorf, Maryland, Garnes spent the 2019 season with Naval Academy Athletics (Navy), where he appeared in 13 games.

Garnes was signed by the Detroit Lions in May of 2024, suiting up for three preseason games and recording three tackles before being released in August.

Landry (6'3, 287) slides into the interior of the Elks defensive line after five college seasons split between Missouri (2022-2023) and Baylor (2019-2021). While with the Tigers, Landry racked up 45 total tackles, five tackles-for-loss, and a half sack in 25 games.

In three seasons with the Bears, the Houston native recorded 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in 25 games.

Ugwoegbu (6'4, 250) joins the Elks a 2023 from the University of Houston, where he spent the 2023 season as a member of the Cougars. The Katy, Texas native suited up for 12 games, where he recorded 41 total tackles, six tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, and three passes defended. Prior to Houston, Ugwoegbu spent four seasons (2019-2022) at the University of Oklahoma, notching 211 total tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, and an interception for the Sooners.

He would sign as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL, before being released in August of 2024.

