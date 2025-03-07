Stampeders Mourn Death of Terry Wilson

It is with great sadness the Calgary Stampeders learn of the death of Terry Wilson, who played five seasons for the team in the late 1960s and early 1970s and was a member of the Red and White's Grey Cup championship team in 1971.

Wilson passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. He was 83.

A defensive back, Wilson joined the Stampeders in 1968 after four years with Edmonton and played 76 regular-season contests for Calgary through the 1972 campaign. He had 16 interceptions as a member of the Stampeders including a team-leading seven picks in 1970.

Wilson played a key role for the Stamps in the 1971 playoffs as he had an interception against Saskatchewan in the first game of the best-of-three West final and three tackles, a forced fumble and a pass knockdown in the Grey Cup victory over Toronto.

Born in Montreal and raised in California, Wilson played football and baseball at Stanford University before turning pro. He attended Stanford on an academic scholarship and earned a degree in civil engineering.

He is survived by his sister Norma, his brother Brian, his wife Nancy and their five children - Kimberley, Jeffery, Kathie, Ken and Leah - as well as 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

