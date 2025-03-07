Stamps Add Tailback Deshaun Fenwick

March 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed rookie American running back Deshaun Fenwick.

Deshaun Fenwick

Running back

College: Oregon State

Height: 6.01

Weight: 223

Born: Dec. 31, 1999

Birthplace: Louisville, KY

American

Fenwick attended the 2024 training camp of the National Football League's New England Patriots and later was added to the practice squad of the Green Bay Packers.

Fenwick concluded his university career with three seasons at Oregon State and had 1,516 career rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns with the Beavers as well as 17 receptions for 105 yards and two majors.

Fenwick transferred to Oregon State after playing 15 games in three years at South Carolina. With the Gamecocks, he had 523 rushing yards and two touchdowns as well as 14 catches for 108 yards.

