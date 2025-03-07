Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add to Offensive Coaching Staff

March 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB., March 7, 2025 - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the additions of André Bolduc (Running Backs Coach) and Billy Jean (Offensive Assistant/Receivers) to the 2025 coaching staff.

ANDRÉ BOLDUC

Bolduc brings extensive coaching experience to the Blue Bombers after spending the 2024 season with the Calgary Stampeders as running backs coach and 2023 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as running backs coach/run-game coordinator.

Previously, he was with the Montreal Alouettes from 2013-22 in a variety of roles, including running backs coach and assistant head coach, receivers coach, special teams coach, and offensive assistant.

He first turned to coaching as the offensive coordinator with the Université de Montréal in 2002, was the head coach at College Montmorency (Cégep) in 2005-06 and the head coach at the Université de Sherbrooke from 2007-11. He led Sherbrooke to the postseason three times, winning the first playoff game in program history in 2010 and was the RSEQ (Quebec conference) coach of the year in 2011.

He has worked extensively in the past with running backs like Dedrick Mills and Peyton Logan (now with the Blue Bombers) in Calgary, Jamal Morrow in Saskatchewan and William Stanback in Montreal.

A product of Alma, Que., Bolduc played six years (1996-2001) in the CFL as a receiver and running back with Ottawa, Edmonton and Montreal. He was the Alouettes special teams captain in 1999 and 2000.

BILLY JEAN

Jean joins Mike O'Shea's staff after recently serving with the Alouettes as the team's video coordinator/video analyst.

The Laval product spent the 2019-23 seasons at the Université de Montréal as the running backs and receivers coach as well as video coordinator. He was with the Université de Sherbrooke in 2008 and first began coaching with the Alouettes in 2017 as an offensive assistant, assistant receivers coach and in football operations.

