Lions Promote Rob Ralph to Assistant General Manager, Add United States Scout Will Ark

March 5, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - BC Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden announced today that Rob Ralph has been promoted to assistant general manager as well as the addition of United States scout Will Ark.

Ralph enters his seventh year with the organization after spending the last four as the Leos' top Canadian scout in charge of evaluation for the CFL Draft. The London, Ontario native joined the Lions in 2019 and spent three years as a regional scout. Ralph began his CFL career with Edmonton from 1999-2018, beginning as video coordinator before being elevated to offensive assistant in 2008 and later serving as a Canadian scout. He won three Grey Cup rings with the green and gold.

"Rob has been a tremendous asset to our personnel department for several years and this promotion to assistant general manager is well deserved," said Rigmaiden.

"He will continue to be the foundation of our Canadian scouting and an increased role within the department."

Ark joins the Lions after serving as an area scout for the Hula Bowl, which involved finalizing the roster for 2025. The Wisconsin native was previously a scouting assistant for Michigan State from 2023-24 and also participated in the Green Bay Packers Scouting and Player Personnel Internship before the 2024 NFL season. As a player, Ark attended Michigan Technical University and was a four-year starter at quarterback.

"Will is a bright, young scout that has shown the work ethic, eye for talent and professionalism to get an opportunity in our scouting department, added Rigmaiden.

"He will focus on U.S. players but also be given added responsibilities as he continues to grow."

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.