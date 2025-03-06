RedBlacks Ink Two Receivers

March 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

SIGNED:

American receiver Sam Schnee

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 191 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-04-01

HOMETOWN: Dubuque, Iowa | SCHOOL: Northern Iowa

Before joining the Tennessee Titans for their 2024 training camp, Schnee played six seasons at Northern Iowa. His production increased every season, capped off by a 2023 campaign that saw him appear in 11 games, and make 57 catches for 1,039 yards and six touchdowns, leading his team in all three categories. The prolific season saw Schnee earn First Team All-MVFC honours, along with an ADCA FCS All-Second Team, and Phil Steele All-American Third Team nod. Across 48 career FCS games, Schnee racked up 2,232 yards and 14 touchdowns on 139 catches.

American receiver Je'Quan Burton

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 187 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-03-08

HOMETOWN: West Orlando, Florida | SCHOOL: Florida Atlantic

Burton spent time with the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2024 season, after three productive seasons at FAU. The West Orlando native appeared in 12 games during his final season, starting in 11, and making 24 catches for 277 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2022, setting college career highs with 517 yards on 33 catches, and four touchdowns in 11 games. Burton's three seasons with Florida Atlantic saw him appear in 35 games overall, making a total of 84 catches for 1,277 yards, and nine touchdowns. He suited up for Southern Illinois from 2018 through 2019, totaling 190 yards and a touchdown on 14 catches through 16 games.

