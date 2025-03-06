Riders Ink All-American Receiver Ty James

March 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Ty James.

James (6'2-200) signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft and attended training camp with the team.

James joined the Vikings after spending four collegiate seasons (2021-24) at Mercer University. He appeared in 45 games and registered 171 receptions for 3,364 yards and 30 touchdowns, while also putting up an eyepopping 19.7 yards-per-catch average. The Mississippi native posted back-to-back 1,100+ yard seasons as a junior and senior and was named an All-Southern Conference selection both seasons. A standout for his program, he was recognized nationally as Mercer's first ever consensus All-American selection and as a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Award. He left Mercer as the all-time leading receiver, holding eight school single-game, single-season and career records including a 351-yard, two touchdown game against Samford in 2022 when he set the Southern Conference single game receiving yards record, and broke the Mercer record for receiving and all-purpose yards in a game.

