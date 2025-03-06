Lions Sign Former San Jose State Receiving Leader Bailey Gaither

March 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions have added another playmaker to the wide receiver room with the signing of American Bailey Gaither.

Gaither (6'1, 182 lbs)- moves north after a four-year stint down south that included training camp stints in Green Bay (2021) and Baltimore (2022) plus a 2022 stint with the USFL Pittsburgh Maulers where he caught 24 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.

In 44 games at San Jose State from 2016-20, the Chico, California native hauled in 135 receptions for 2,227 yards and 18 touchdowns. Gaither led the Spartans with 725 receiving

yards and earned First-team All-Mountain West in his senior season.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.