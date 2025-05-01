Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now as Concert Kickoff Countdown Heats Up

May 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver)- Fans of the BC Lions can get their hands on single-game tickets as the public sale OPENED at 10:00 am on Thursday.

Our 71st season begins on Saturday, June 7 with Concert Kickoff against the Edmonton Elks. Following the unforgettable performances in previous years from OneRepublic, LL Cool J and 50 Cent, we can't wait to unveil the headliner for 2025 as we once again look forward to kicking off our season in style.

Tickets are moving FAST for Concert Kickoff with upper bowl seating now available at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

Our 2024 home opener was played in front of a SELLOUT crowd of 53,788, the largest crowd for a home opener in Lions history and just the fifth in CFL history to eclipse 50,000 fans in the stands.

Lion fans can enjoy a season-long menu of special game themes including our annual Watermelon Smash on Saturday, July 19, Orange Shirt Day on Friday, September 26 and Gravy Bowl on Saturday, October 4.

Click HERE for the full list of game themes which includes a few new traditions for fans of all ages.

Proudly Canadian, our organization is once again excited to hit the field with three of the CFL's top Nationals in quarterback Nathan Rourke (2022 CFL Most Outstanding Canadian winner), defensive lineman Mathieu Betts (2023 CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player winner) and wide receiver Justin McInnis (2024 CFL receiving leader and West Division Finalist for Most Outstanding Canadian).

Click HERE for all single-game ticket options with great value that includes youth tickets for only $19 per game and our Quarterback Club season tickets at $200 for one adult and one youth season ticket for nine home games!

Fans can also secure their seats NOW by becoming a BC Lions season ticket holder. Perks include savings over single-game tickets, 15% off Lions merchandise, exclusive season ticket holder events, reserved playoff seats, VIP pre-sale privileges and more!

