Blue Bombers Release Dolegala
May 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has released American quarterback Jake Dolegala.
