Access Credit Union Grey Cup Tour to Hit the Road Across Manitoba

May 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - Access Credit Union and the Winnipeg Football Club proudly announce the Access Credit Union Grey Cup Tour, kicking off on May 4 at the WPS Half Marathon. The tour will make 40 stops across Manitoba through to the end of October, bringing the spirit of Canadian football to communities far and wide.

The Access Credit Union Grey Cup Tour will feature an exciting lineup of games, interactive challenges, giveaways, and partner activations from Wawanesa, Recycle Everywhere, MacDon, AGI, and Access Credit Union. Fans of all ages will have the opportunity to celebrate their love of the CFL and take part in community-driven experiences.

"Access Credit Union is proud to support the 2025 Grey Cup Festival. This partnership reflects our commitment to celebrating and uniting our community through Canadian football's premier event," said Larry Davey, President and CEO of Access Credit Union. "The Access Credit Union Grey Cup Tour is more than just a celebration of football-it's about bringing people together, fostering pride, and strengthening the communities we serve. By creating lasting memories for people around the province, we're inspiring connections to build a stronger, more inclusive future for everyone."

With stops scheduled in towns, cities, and rural communities across Manitoba, the tour underscores a shared goal of creating province-wide access to the festivities leading up to the 112th Grey Cup, hosted in Winnipeg this November.

"We're thrilled to partner with Access Credit Union to bring the Grey Cup to communities across Manitoba," said Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "This partnership allows us to connect with fans beyond city limits, sharing the excitement of the CFL's biggest event with those who might not otherwise get the chance to experience it up close. Football has the power to unite people, and thanks to Access Credit Union's support, we can celebrate the game with Manitobans in their hometowns, strengthening our reach across the province."

The full schedule of tour stops will be available on the 2025 Grey Cup Festival website and updated regularly throughout the season.

