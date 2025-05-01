Blue Bombers Add Quarterback to Roster

May 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American quarterback Chase Artopoeus.

Artopoeus (6-1, 195, Tennessee-Chattanooga; born: February 10, 2001, in Orcutt, CA.) signs with the Bombers after a six-year collegiate career with UCLA (2019-2022) and Tennessee-Chattanooga (2023-2024).

He would start 15 games during his career with the Mocs. Over those games, he would throw for 3,730 yards and 23 touchdowns, and rush for 152 yards and four touchdowns. In 2023, he would throw for five touchdowns in a game versus WCU and finished the season with only seven interceptions (20 touchdowns).

Artopoeus started his career with UCLA and saw action in two games during the 2022 season after spending his first three seasons on the scout/travel team.

