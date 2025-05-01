JJ Wilde to Rock RedBlacks Canada Day Game

May 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

OTTAWA - JUNO Award-winning rock artist JJ Wilde will perform at the Ottawa REDBLACKS' Canada Day game versus the Toronto Argonauts on June 29, as single game tickets for the 2025 season go on sale today.

The Canadian rocker from Kitchener, Ontario will hit the stage at TD Place prior to the game's opening kickoff, and at halftime.

"Our Canada Day game is quickly becoming a fan-favourite tradition, and we couldn't be more excited to have JJ Wilde in the stadium on June 29 to kick this year's celebration off properly," said REDBLACKS President Adrian Sciarra. "We can't wait to kick off the 2025 season, and are looking forward to another exciting year of football and festivities at TD Place."

Wilde exploded on to the scene in 2021, with her debut single "The Rush" seeing global radio airplay, hitting #1 on OUI-FM in France, and spending an unprecedented 10 weeks at #1 on Canada's three rock radio charts; surpassing artists like Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Foo Fighters. That momentum helped propel her to a SOCAN Rock Award, 2021 Indie Award, and the 2021 JUNO Award for Rock Album of the Year, for her debut album, "Ruthless." It was the first time in 25 years that a woman took home the award, following Alanis Morrisette in 1996 for "Jagged Little Pill."

In May 2021, JJ dropped her EP project "WILDE", which featured #1 rock radio hits "Best Boy" and "Mercy", alongside her single "Off the Rails", which hit #2 on the Alternative chart in Canada.

The REDBLACKS open their home schedule against the Montreal Alouettes on June 13. On top of the annual Canada Day celebration, RNation can also look forward to the Blackout game versus the BC Lions on September 5, the Family Game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on September 20, and the Rivalry Game versus the Montreal Alouettes on October 18, as part of nine games of marquee matchups. REDBLACKS fans can purchase tickets at ottawaredblacks.com.

