Annual Canada Day Celebration to be Held at Princess Auto Stadium

March 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Football Club is partnering with Princess Auto to host the second annual Canada Day celebration at Princess Auto Stadium July 1, 2025.

The event will kick off at noon from the tailgate stage, featuring cultural performances and live music from local bands and DJs. We'll also have a variety of food trucks and family-friendly activities throughout the stadium grounds including a local makers market, face painting, magicians, and inflatables.

"We're proud to partner with the Winnipeg Football Club to bring the community together for the 2025 Canada Day celebration at Princess Auto Stadium," said Ken Larson, President and CEO of Princess Auto. "Canada Day is a time for us all to come together and celebrate the things that make our country great. We think events like this contribute to the sense of togetherness that makes our country and city so unique."

The mainstage inside the stadium will open at 5:00 PM with more live local music ahead of headliners Tyler Joe Miller and Big Wreck. The night will conclude with fireworks above Princess Auto Stadium.

"We're thrilled to once again welcome the community to Princess Auto Stadium for an unforgettable Canada Day celebration in 2025," said Wade Miller, President and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "This event is all about bringing people together to celebrate the spirit of our great country-with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and a spectacular fireworks display. It's a day to take pride in being Canadian, and we're grateful to our incredible partners and fans for making it possible."

Event Details:

Date: July 1, 2025

Time: Tailgate area and festivities run from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM with in-stadium entertainment running from 5:00 PM to approximately 10:30 PM.

Admission: The event is free. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for Manitoba Harvest. No Ticket is required for access to the tailgate celebration from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. General admission Mainstage tickets are free and can be secured at bluebombers.com/CanadaDay. Floor access tickets are available for $5 per ticket, all proceeds from the sale of the floor access tickets will be donated to Harvest Manitoba.

