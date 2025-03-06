Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Defensive Back to Roster
March 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American defensive back Jaiden Woodbey.
Woodbey (6-0, 222; Boston College/Florida State; born: January 20, 2000, in Fontana, CA) comes to the Blue Bombers after spending last season with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League where he had 53 combined tackles, three tackles for loss and two passes defended in 11 games.
He first turned pro as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 and appeared in three preseason games.
Woodbey began his college career with the Seminoles (2018-20) and over 24 games had 45 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 10 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He was named to the ESPN Freshman All-American Team, the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Academic Team and the ACC Honor Roll in his first season.
He then transferred to Boston College (2021-22) and had 54 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 20 games while twice being named an All-ACC Honorable Mention.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from March 6, 2025
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Defensive Back to Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Lions Sign Former San Jose State Receiving Leader Bailey Gaither - B.C. Lions
- Riders Ink All-American Receiver Ty James - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats Add Defensive End Philip Ossai - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Ink Two Receivers - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Annual Canada Day Celebration to be Held at Princess Auto Stadium - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.