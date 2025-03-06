Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Defensive Back to Roster

March 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American defensive back Jaiden Woodbey.

Woodbey (6-0, 222; Boston College/Florida State; born: January 20, 2000, in Fontana, CA) comes to the Blue Bombers after spending last season with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League where he had 53 combined tackles, three tackles for loss and two passes defended in 11 games.

He first turned pro as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 and appeared in three preseason games.

Woodbey began his college career with the Seminoles (2018-20) and over 24 games had 45 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 10 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He was named to the ESPN Freshman All-American Team, the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Academic Team and the ACC Honor Roll in his first season.

He then transferred to Boston College (2021-22) and had 54 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 20 games while twice being named an All-ACC Honorable Mention.

