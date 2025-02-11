Toronto Signs Free Agent DB Will Sunderland

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed American DB Will Sunderland.

Sunderland (6'1"/195lbs) played eight games with Hamilton in 2024 recording 25 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle. The Oklahoma native played another eight games for Hamilton in 2023 and split time between Saskatchewan and Hamilton in 2022. He's played 17 games in the CFL and tallied 40 defensive tackles and two special teams tackles. The Troy product spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, and Green Bay Packers from 2021-2022.

