Toronto Signs Free Agent DB Will Sunderland
February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed American DB Will Sunderland.
Sunderland (6'1"/195lbs) played eight games with Hamilton in 2024 recording 25 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle. The Oklahoma native played another eight games for Hamilton in 2023 and split time between Saskatchewan and Hamilton in 2022. He's played 17 games in the CFL and tallied 40 defensive tackles and two special teams tackles. The Troy product spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, and Green Bay Packers from 2021-2022.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from February 11, 2025
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Defensive Lineman Brock Gowanlock - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- East All-CFL DB Dashaun Amos Joins Tiger-Cats Secondary - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Sign Trio of DBs - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Bad Moon Rysen: Lions Add John to Receiving Corps - B.C. Lions
- Riders Ink Grey Cup Champion Offensive Lineman Philippe Gagnon - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Veteran Linebacker Adam Konar Returns to Lions - B.C. Lions
- Toronto Signs Free Agent DB Will Sunderland - Toronto Argonauts
- Lions Sign National Offensive Lineman David Foucault - B.C. Lions
- Moncrief Joins Stampeders - Calgary Stampeders
- Nathan Cherry Remains with Lions on One-Year Extension - B.C. Lions
- Tiger-Cats Sign Free Agent Offensive Lineman Jakub Szott - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Lions Sign Free Agent Defensive Back Deontai Williams - B.C. Lions
- RedBlacks Ink National OL Peter Godber - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Lions Sign National Linebacker and Two-Time Vanier Cup Champion Adam Auclair - B.C. Lions
- Stamps Sign All-Star DB Damon Webb - Calgary Stampeders
- Lions Sign Veteran Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli to One-Year Deal - B.C. Lions
- Free Agent Defensive Lineman Miles Fox Signs with Tiger-Cats - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- All-Star Linebacker Micah Awe Returns to BC Lions - B.C. Lions
- Argos Ink WR Mayala, DB Bratton & DL Haba - Toronto Argonauts
- Riders Sign 2024 Rushing Touchdown Leader Tommy Stevens - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Montrealer Joshua Archibald Signs a Deal with the Als - Montreal Alouettes
- Tiger-Cats Ink Free Agent LB Brian Cole II - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Running Back Ka'Deem Carey Back in Double Blue - Toronto Argonauts
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Running Back/Returner Peyton Logan to Two-Year Deal - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Josh Hagerty - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Als Bring Cyrille Hogan-Saindon Back to Quebec - Montreal Alouettes
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Reggie White Jr. - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Jerreth Sterns - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Gavin Cobb - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Blue Bombers Re-Sign Long Snapper Mike Benson - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.