Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Running Back/Returner Peyton Logan to Two-Year Deal

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with running back/kick returner Peyton Logan.

Logan (5-8, 195; Tennessee-Martin; Born: November 28, 1998, in Memphis, TN) joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

He appeared in 14 games for the Stampeders last year, rushing 61 times for 355 yards and one touchdown - his rushing totals second on the team - adding 23 receptions for 121 yards.

Logan also led the Stampeders in both punt returns (40 for 539 yards and one touchdown) and kickoff returns (28 for 635 yards). His 539 punt return yards and 13.5-yards per punt return both ranked third in the Canadian Football League last season.

Logan appeared 36 games over three seasons in Calgary with 889 rushing yards and five touchdowns 42 receptions for 330 yards and one touchdown on both punt and kickoff returns. He was named the Stampeders Most Outstanding Rookie in 2022.

During his college days at Tennessee-Martin (2017-21) Logan played in 52 games, with 29 starts. He earned first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference honours in 2021 and second-team recognition in 2019.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.