RedBlacks Ink National OL Peter Godber
February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have added another Canadian to their offensive line, signing National Peter Godber to a two-year deal.
"Peter is a consistent starter in our league, who will add a veteran physical presence to our offensive line group," said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. "We are pleased to welcome him to Ottawa."
The 30-year-old Godber has spent the last two seasons as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, starting in 27 games at centre over that span, and helping them to reach the West Final in 2024.
A native of Toronto, Godber was drafted third overall by the BC Lions in 2018, out of Rice. He appeared in nine games during his rookie season, making his first start on September 14 of that year. He spent four seasons with the Lions, before signing with the Riders ahead of the 2023 campaign.
