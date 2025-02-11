Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Reggie White Jr.
February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran American receiver Reggie White Jr.
White Jr. (6-1, 208; Monmouth; born: October 3, 1996, in Randallstown, MD) joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last four years and three seasons (2021-22, 2024) with the Montreal Alouettes.
White Jr. played in 12 games for the Als last year, pulling in 24 passes for 355 yards and four touchdowns. Through 32 games with Montreal, he has 142 receptions for 1,254 yards and eight TDs. His best season came in 2022 when he had 53 catches for 722 yards and a pair of scores in 15 games before suffering a knee injury that saw him miss the rest of that year and the 2023 campaign.
White Jr. signed with the Alouettes in 2021 after first turning pro with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2019, spending the season on the practice roster.
During his days at Monmouth (2015-18) White Jr. set the school record for receptions (249) and in his final college season finished with 71 receptions for 1,133 yards (another school record) and 11 touchdowns while being named a First Team All-Big South and All-ECAC First Team all-star.
